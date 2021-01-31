Honey Singh's 'Saiyaan Ji' To Selena's 'Baila Conmigo', Top Music Releases Of The Week

The last week of January saw many music releases which kept viewers entertained. From party song to sassy song and Bollywood music, the week took a melodious ride. The new releases garnered praises from fans and here we have listed down some of the most hyped song releases that came out this week across Indian and western music industry. Check it out:

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s 'Saiyaan Ji'

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Nushrrat Bharuccha’s Saiyaan Ji song featuring pop sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh found its way to the internet on January 27. The music video of the song showcases the amazing camaraderie between the two leads in the video. While Nushrrat sets the dance floor on fire with her amazing moves, Honey Singh also steals the limelight with his swag avatar. The music video was one of the most awaited music videos ever since its announcement. Take a look at it below:

Selena Gomez’s 'Baila Conmigo'

Taki Taki singer Selena Gomez dropped her Spanish single on Friday, January 29. When translated to English, the name of the song means ‘Dance With Me’. Featuring Rauw Alejandro and Tainy, Baila Conmigo, is the second track from Selena Gomez’s Spanish album. The singer also took to Instagram to share a short glimpse of her latest single. In the clip, fans can see the Same Old Love singer grooving on the television screen while a little girl watches her and begins to groove as well.

Hyun Ah’s I’m Not Cool

Emerging South Korean musician Hyun Ah finally released her much-anticipated music video, I’m Not Cool in the last week of January 2021. The music video has created a massive buzz on YouTube by already garnering millions of views within just hours of its release. The 3-minute-long music video sees Hyun Ah in a sassy look, which is being much loved by fans. Check out Hyun Ah’s I’m Not Cool music video here:

Justin Bieber’s Anyone alternate music video

Earlier this month, pop sensation Justin Bieber released his new single Anyone, which spread on the internet like wildfire. In this week, the singer happened to have dropped an alternate music video of the song featuring wife Hailey Bieber. The clip sees Hailey standing on a cliff, wearing a pair of denim shorts, a crop top and a jacket. The music video features the ace couple sharing cosy moments together.

(Promo Image Source: Stills from Baila Conmigo & Saiyaan Ji)

