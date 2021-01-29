Selena Gomez Drops Her Latest Single 'Baila Conmigo' & Here's What It Means

American singer Selena Gomez has gone on to drop her Spanish language single Baila Conmigo on Friday, January 29, 2021. When translated to English, the name of the song means ‘Dance With Me’. The song also features Rauw Alejandro and Tainy and is the second track from her Spanish album. The actor took to her Instagram to reveal details about the same.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Selena Gomez went on to share a short glimpse from her latest single. In the video, the singer can be seen singing and grooving through the television screen while a girl watches and grooves on the beat. Along with the video, the actor went on to pen a note revealing details about her new song. In the caption, she wrote that the song is finally out and the music video will release at 9 pm. She also asked fans to join premiere as they will enjoy many benefits. Check out the post below.

The official music video begins with a few boys riding a bike, a woman drying clothes and a young woman watching television where soon one can see Selena performing onscreen. If you expected to see a lot of the singer in the song, though, it is not going to happen, as Gomez appears in the video for her duet with Puerto Rican rapper and singer Rauw Alejandro just a handful of times, opting to let two young lovers dance on the beach and ride motorcycles instead of starring in their own video. It's appropriate to consider the English translation of the title "Dance With Me".

The song is entirely sung in Spanish and here is the English translation of the chorus of the song. The chorus starts with ‘Baila, baila, baila conmigo, Baila, baila y yo te sigo’ which translates to ‘Dance, dance, dance with me. Dance, dance, dance and I’ll follow you. Check out the music video for “Baila Conmigo” below.

As soon as the video was shared online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice as they were stunned on watching the video. Some of the users went on to laud the singer for her singing talent, while some were all gaga over the song. Check out a few comments below.

