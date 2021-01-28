Hyun Ah Releases Her Music Video 'I'm Not Cool', Fans Call It 'sassy'

Hyun Ah is one of the several emerging singers from South Korea and has also appeared in a number of television shows. With a lot of hype building up for it, the singer has finally released her music video titled I’m Not Cool. She posted about the video on her Instagram account as well and the music video has received a lot of positive reactions by her fans on Youtube. Have a look at the fan reactions along with other details of this music video.

Hyun Ah releases I’m Not Cool MV

It has been about 2 years since the singer released her previous song Flower Shower and there was a lot of wait for her new music video. Hyun Ah has finally released I’m Not Cool, which already seems to be creating a strong impact on Youtube. The I’m Not Cool MV has already crossed over a million views within just four hours of its premiere. Marginally less than three minutes long, the music video gives out a sassy look of the singer, which certainly seemed to have been liked by the fans. Thousands of comments have already poured in, with all types of praises.

One of the fans commented that even though the name of the music video is I’m Not Cool, the singer appears to be very ‘cool’ in the video. Many took this song as an example to praise K-Pop music. All other types of affectionate words were used to praise the singer and fans have revealed how much they have been waiting for this song in the flood of views and comments I’m Not Cool has already received. By the end of the first day since its premiere, this song will likely have crossed 10 million views.

Images courtesy: Hyun Ah's Youtube comments

Some of her previous songs that had gained a lot of popularity include Flower Shower, Lip & Hip, How's This and others. Apart from music, she also has had a career in modelling. She had appeared in PSY’s gobally hit song Gangnam Style and some of her television appearances include Invincible Youth, Dancing with the Stars, Birth of a Family 2 and more.

