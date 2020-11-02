'Honthon Pe Bas' Song Review: Mika Singh-Shefali Jariwala's Chemistry Unmissable

Mika Singh's new song Honthon Pe Bas is a revamped version of the 90s hit track of the same name. Along with Mika Singh, the music video also featured Shefali Jariwala in the lead role. The song has crossed more than 4 million views on YouTube. Take a look at the review of Mika Singh's Honthon Pe Bas song.

'Honthon Pe Bas' song review

After winning hearts with her performance in Kaanta Laga, Shefali is back in another music video. This revamped version of the 90s track features Mika and Shefali in the lead roles. The song was sung and composed by Mika. In the start of Honthon Pe Bas song, Shefali is seen on the balcony. However, the next scene features Mika with his hands tied and seated on a chair while Shefali stands with a baseball bat. Later, the song features the sizzling chemistry between the two. However, there is a twist at the end. While initially, it seemed like Mika was kidnapped by her, the end showed Shefali tied to a chair and the singer as the stalker.

This sensual track garnered around 24K likes on YouTube. Fans were thrilled to hear about the collaboration of Shefali and Mika. Released by Tips Official it received 47 lakh views in one day of its release. Take a look at Honthon Pe Bas music video below.

About the original track 'Honthon Pe Bas'

The original track was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kumar Sanu. The soundtrack was composed by Dilip Sen-Sameer Sen and become one of the top three best-selling Bollywood soundtracks of the 90s. The song starred Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in the video and was part of the film Yeh Dillagi. Take a look at the original track of the song.

Yeh Dillagi is a romantic film directed by Naresh Malhotra. The film was produced by Yash Chopra and starred Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in the leading roles. The rest of the cast also featured Reema Lagoo, Saeed Jaffrey, Deven Verma, Karisma Kapoor and Pankaj Udhas. The story revolved around two brothers who fall in love with their driver’s daughter. The film received several positive reviews and became the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film of 1994.

