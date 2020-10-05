'Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag' BTS Clip Shows Yami & Vikrant's On-set Fun With Singers

Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey starrer Ginny Weds Sunny’s new song Sawan Me Lag Gayi Aag released recently. A BTS video of the song was shared by Netflix on their Instagram handle. The video starts with introducing the three singers of the song –Neha Kakkar, Mika Singh and Badshah. Later in the video, Neha Kakkar is seen interacting with the camera as she says they are shooting Mika’s super legendary song.

There are glimpses of Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey dancing on the beats of Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag alongside Neha, Mika and Badshah. There is a shot in the video where the director of Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag, Puneet Khanna is spotted saying that all the three singers are very energetic and when their energies will come together it would be a powerpack performance. Mika is also spotted interacting with the camera with Neha and Badshah as he says that he has collaborated with Neha and Badshah has sung songs with Neha too, however, this is the first time that all three of them have come together for a song.

Mika is also seen saying that he sang the song 20 years ago and it was a hit but now it would be a superhit as Neha Kakkar has sung it so well. Further in the video, Puneet Khanna mentions that when he listened to the song he knew that only Masterji that is choreographer Ganesh Acharya is the only one who can do justice to the song. There are shots of rapper Badshah speaking about Ganesh Acharya and saying that as he doesn’t like to dance a lot, Acharya makes sure that he gives him easy steps to do. The video ends with Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey, Badshah, Mika Singh and Neha Kakkar posing for a picture. Take a look at Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag BTS.

About Ginny Weds Sunny

Ginny Weds Sunny will feature Yami Gautam in the lead role of Ginny Gill. Meanwhile, actor Vikrant Massey will portray the role of Sunny Malhotra. The movie will also feature Mansi Sharma, Suhail Nayyar, Rajiv Gupta, Ayesha Raza Mishra, and Mazel Vyas in prominent supporting roles. Ginny Weds Sunny is the directorial debut of filmmaker Puneet Khanna. The movie is produced by Vinod Bachchan under the banner of Soundrya Production.

Payal Dev, Gaurav Chatterji, and Jaan Nissar Lone composed the music for the film. Ginny Weds Sunny will be a romantic drama based on the story of a girl named Ginny who meets a man named Sunny for an arranged marriage. However, Ginny rejects Sunny and refuses to tie the knot. The narrative would then showcase how Sunny would win Ginny's heart.

