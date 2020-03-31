This Is How Akshay Kumar Helped Nupur Sanon Complete 'Filhall Unplugged'

Akshay Kumar made his music video debut in the acclaimed 2019 song, Filhall. The song not only featured Akshay Kumar but also introduced audiences to Nupur Sanon, who is Kriti Sanon's sister. The brilliant song was released on November 09, 2019, and already has over 714 million views on YouTube.

Recently, Nupur Sanon revealed that she was working on a new, unplugged version of the song. In an interview with an international news agency, Nupur Sanon mentioned that Akshay Kumar would also be featured in the new unplugged music video, as Filhall would not be complete without him.

Akshay Kumar will feature in Nupur Sanon's 'Filhall Unplugged'

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's philanthropic work over the years proves he's a man with a golden heart

Above is the original Filhall video that was shared online YouTube. The original song was sung by B Praak and was written and composed by Jaani. Now, Nupur Sanon is all set to feature in the unplugged version of the romantic song. In an interview with an international news agency, Nupur Sanon also revealed that Akshay Kumar would be making a comeback in the new video.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's movies together from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' to 'Mission Mangal'

Nupur Sanon also mentioned that Akshay Kumar made time for the new music video, despite the fact that he was busy with other shoots and production schedules. Speaking to the news agency, Nupur Sanon stated that the female version of the song would not be the same without Akshay Kumar's presence. Nupur then said that she was shooting for the cover when she first requested Akshay Kumar to be a part of it in some way.

Also Read | Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood stars' hidden talents

Nupur Sanon then revealed how Akshay Kumar helped her out despite being far away and filming for another movie. She further stated that Akshay Kumar finished his filming, then came over for literally five minutes. He then gave his best shot and helped perfect the Filhall Unplugged cover.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar to Madhuri Dixit: These actors went extra mile to ace their roles

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.