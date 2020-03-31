Akshay Kumar To Madhuri Dixit: These Actors Went Extra Mile To Ace Their Roles

Being in an actor's shoes is not easy. At times actors not only carry the responsibility of the film but also carry weight for their movie on their shoulders, quite literally to make it a box-office success. You must have heard how actors actually did some drastic things in other to get into the skin of the characters. Let's take a look at the list of such dedicated actors who share a vehement passion for their craft.

Read: Akshay Kumar's Hysterical Moments From His Comedy Flick 'Good Newwz'

Times Bollywood actors carried a lot on their shoulder for their film, literally

Akshay Kumar

Source: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Akshay Kumar chopped off his hair and went bald for his role in the movie Kesari. As Akshay Kumar had to wear a massive turban in the film, he decided to go bald. Akshay Kumar did that because wearing a heavy and huge turban wasn't easy for him. Akshay Kumar not only had to shoot some action scenes during the filming of Kesari, but he also used to feel very uncomfortable and hot.

Read: Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Rustom' Broke Records With TV Premiere; Read Other Trivia About It

Madhuri Dixit

Source: Bhansali Productions Instagram

Madhuri Dixit wore a whopping 30 kilograms lehenga in the movie Devdas. Madhuri Dixit essayed the iconic role of Chandramukhi in the film. For the dance sequence, Kaahe Chhed Mohe Madhuri Dixit not only wore a heavy lehenga but she also wore some pretty heavy jewellery. Wearing such heavy ensembles Madhuri Dixit danced beautifully in the track, which was truly flawless. In yet another song from the Devdas, Maar Daala, Madhuri Dixit wore more than 20 kilograms outfits.

Read: Anil Kapoor And Madhuri Dixit: Top Three Films Of The Hit Pair

Ayushmann Khurrana

Source: Tabrez Instagram

Ayushmann carried then 90 kilograms Bhumi Pednekar for a race in the movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Bhumi Pednekar gained 30 kilos to look her part in the film, and Ayushmann Khurrana carried her on his back for a race sequence in the drama movie. In fact, Ayushmann did not use any body-double to do so.

Deepika Padukone

Source: Youtube

Deepika Padukone wore 30-35 kilograms and 30 metres lehenga for her movie Ram Leela's motion poster. Not just that throughout the course of the film Deepika Padukone wore minimum 10 kilograms attires to look like a Gujarati girl in the romantic film. Deepika Padukone also danced in Nagada Sang donning a really heavy layered lehenga.

Read: Deepika Padukone's 5 Unforgettable Dialogues From Her Blockbuster Film 'Padmaavat'

Aishwarya Rai

Source: Tia Mirza Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore oodles of weight in the form of heavy traditional jewellery and dresses in Jodha Akbar. In the entire film. Aishwarya was all decked up with tons of heavy jewellery from head to toe. She also wore the most exquisite lehenga's in the Ashutosh Gowariker film.

Read: 5 Deepika Padukone Quotes That Showcase Her Love For Hubby Ranveer Singh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.