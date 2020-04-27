Billie Eilish Politely refuses Lil Pump's Attempts To 'wife Her Up'

Billie Eilish has been an active user of Instagram since the COVID-19 lockdown began. The singer has been performing live shows on the app that is certainly helping her fans get through this tough time. It’s not only the fans who tune into these live show, but other popular faces of the industry also enjoy the 5 Grammy Award winner’s performance. Recently, popular rapper Lil Pump showed interest in Billie Eilish through the comments section of the live feed.

Lil Pump tried to connect with Billie Eilish

Lil Pump managed to grab a lot of attention after spamming Billie Eilish’s live post with his feelings about Billie Eilish. He declared Eilish to be the love of his life and also asked if he could take her out for a date. He also mentioned the Pump would like to “wife her up”. Initially, Billie Eilish ignored Lil Pump’s reactions but later she politely replied to the Gucci Gang singer by saying, “No Thanks”. He still tried to do the same by commenting, "I'm serious" and sending love heart emojis. But Eilish ignored him for the rest of the stream. A number of fans were able to see this as they enjoyed Billie’s live keyboard performance at night. Here are some fan reactions about Lil Pump trying to ask out Billie Eilish.

lil pump out here simping for @billieeilish at 1:30am while she casually plays her piano in the dark pic.twitter.com/ySvX5U9zak — Brianna (@esabri24) April 20, 2020

Lil Pump is really out here thirsting over Billie Eilish while she’s playing the piano on Instagram live 😂 pic.twitter.com/zd8J9o771R — Miggs (@mruano_98) April 20, 2020

so you’re telling me lil pump wants a chance w billie eilish... it makes no sense luv just look at her pic.twitter.com/pl1b7y192t — t (@strghttomyhead) April 20, 2020

