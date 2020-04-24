Billie Eilish Performs At Virtual Concert To Help America’s Small Businesses

Billie Eilish has been one of the most prominent stars who rose to fandom. The singer has managed to shew the industry that the only thing you need to be famous is talent. She managed to win 5 Grammy Awards with her debut album, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? She has recently been inside her house due to the coronavirus lockdown. The 18-year songwriter and singer managed to make it to the headlines for her recent efforts to entertain people during the COVID-19 lockdown. Read more to know about Billie Eilish’s virtual concert.

Watch Billie and @FINNEAS perform on Verizon’s #PayItForwardLIVE Earth Day edition stream to support America’s small businesses doing their part to save the earth. Tune in tonight at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @Verizon’s Twitter page. pic.twitter.com/c09kqMcd8T — billie eilish (@billieeilish) April 22, 2020

Billie Eilish's virtual concert

Billie Eilish had managed to keep her audience entertained through a virtual concert that occurred on April 22. She was accompanied by Finneas O'Connell and the two are doing the concert in order to support the small businesses facing economic challenges as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Their internet appearance is a part of Verizon's Pay It Forward Live series that has managed to bring in some of the most popular celebrities to play on his internet show. Verizon’s Pay It Forward Live has managed to bring in various famous celebrities to play in every week in order to help small businesses.

Billie Eilish news

On the professional end, Billie was got to voice the title song for No Time To Die. The singer was roped in for the James Bond title track just after she managed to win 5 collective awards at the Grammys. The singer has shared a post on her social media regarding the same. Her fans were extremely happy to see their favourite singer step into the mainstream media like Hollywood.

