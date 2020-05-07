What Is The Secret Behind Adele's Stunning Weight Loss? Find Out Here

How did Adele lose her weight? This question has been on the minds of her millions of fans and the media. Adele has been away from the limelight for quite some time. Amidst her break from performing her powerful vocals, Adele’s transformation is making headlines. The Hello singer has lost more than 40 pounds over the last four years. So how did she lose the weight? What is Adele’s weight loss diet? Find out here.

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to people quarantining themselves in their homes. Even celebrities are no different. They are also participating in several social media challenges and Zoom interviews. But very few of these celebrities have been able to create headlines. But now, British singer Adele is making headlines on social media. But this time, it is not because of her power-packed voice and high note capabilities, but because of her dramatic weight loss.

It all started when Adele celebrated her 32nd birthday and posted a picture of these celebrations on social media. She thanked all the fans and family members for their birthday wishes and then went on to thank the first responders and essential workers working tirelessly during this global health crisis. But more than this message Adele’s fans were stunned by the amount of weight she had lost.

What is Adele’s Sirtfood Diet?

Model Chrissy Teigen summed up everybody’s collective reaction with her comment, “I mean, are you kidding me!”. Adele’s weight loss photo has led to people vigorously surfing the internet for Adele’s diet plan. Adele fans, your quest ends here. According to a media portal’s report, Adele has been following the Sirtfood Diet to lose weight. Reportedly, this diet boosts your metabolism and helps in losing fat.

The Sirtfood Diet is all about consuming food items that are high in Sirtuins. Sirtuin is a subset of plant-based protein. Increasing sirtuin levels in your body can boost metabolism and reduce inflammation. These sirtuin-based food items also have anti-ageing properties according to a review published in Review of Physiology back in 2013.

So according to the Sirtfood Diet, Adele must have consumed food items rich in sirtuin such as apples, blueberries, and extra virgin olive oil. This diet consists of meals that have high sirtuin food items that are less in calorie count. Some staples in this diet are strawberries, kale, onions, parsley, and walnuts. Even beverages like coffee, matcha, green tea, and red wine are part of this diet. Dark chocolate is also encouraged in the metabolism-boosting diet.

Disclaimer: It is advisable to consult your nutritionist before inculcating any of the given food products into your diet

