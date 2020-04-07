How To Decorate Your Home Like Taylor Swift's New York Apartment

Pop singer Taylor Swift is considered to be one of the biggest American celebrities. Fans have been swooning over her Tribeca penthouse in New York City. Earlier, she used to share photos of her dinner parties on Instagram. Swift had hosted numerous star-studded get-togethers within months of shifting there.

Many people seem to be interested in knowing how to decorate their houses like Taylor Swift's home. Therefore, we have listed a few things that you can introduce to your home and decorate it like Taylor Swift’s Tribeca penthouse. Have a look.

Here’s how to decorate your home like Taylor Swift’s penthouse

1. Incredible Lighting

Taylor Swift’s home is full of statement ceilings and lighting hanging from the top. Moreover, one can also notice contemporary and vivid table lamps bringing fresh lights in the dark corners. Therefore, one can get similar pendant lights and modern lamps to adorn your home like Swift’s penthouse.

2. Comfortable and attractive seating

One can find at least a single sofa in the dining and living area each. Besides comfortable seating, Taylor Swift’s apartment has bright colours. The fabric choice and shades of sofas range between red and orange. Therefore, if one needs to find a similar sofa, there are multiple-hued sofas available online and in the market. However, if the velvet ones are not available or do not suit the apartment, dropping the idea might be the best option. One can seek vivid colours to match well with the background. Taylor Swift’s apartment also has red painted walls.

3. Taylor Swift’s kitchen

Taylor Swift’s apartment has a huge kitchen. Besides the exposed beam ceiling, it boasts off marble countertops and glass-front cabinetry. Her kitchen stands apart from the rest of the home, which is comparatively darker. While the other wooden furniture has dark-hued panelling, staircase and ceiling, the kitchen’s furniture are light and bright. Therefore, one can opt for lighter shaded cabinets.

