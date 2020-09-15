BTS Universe Story Trailer Is Out & It Is Everything An ‘army’ Wished For; Watch Video

BTS Universe boasts of animation meets real world. The 10-minute long trailer is mostly Kim Seok Jin aka Jin trying to figure out the existence of BTS members. The unique storyline is combined with VFX and animation. Every member has two versions of their self throughout the trailer.

Also Read | BTS Members Share Sweet & Funny Messages On Leader RM’s Birthday

BTS Universe Story trailer

BTS Universe Story trailer starts with BTS’ Jin smiling but does not see the same ending. The initial part of the trailer has Namjoon and Jin fighting. The video is a combination of ends of the BTS Universe which is an unsolved mystery. According to theories and popular fan speculations, Jin is not alive in the BTS Universe and wishes to go back to time and undo everything that went wrong. He wants to stop V from murdering his dad, he wishes to Hoseok to not hurt himself, as per theories. However, towards the end of the trailer, Jin goes back to the place where started. He looks into the future but he is unable to change anything.

Also Read | BTS And BLACKPINK Dominate Top 10 Places On Billboard Global 200 Charts

BTS Universe Story to have many possibilities-

BTS Universe story is set in two worlds as per the trailer, the real world and the animated. The animated world shows everyone is in a torn apart state, with Jungkook meeting with an accident to V killing someone. However, in the real world, everyone is living their own life alone. Only Suga and Jimin are together. Jung Hoseok on the other hand is a dance instructor like the first part of the game, however, with his broken leg, he cannot do much. Towards the end of the trailer, everyone is shown in their school, wearing their uniform, before tragedy strikes the BTS Universe story. However, Jungkook is not in at the same time as the rest. He even foresees his own accident through a sketch.

Towards the beginning, Namjoon and Jin even have a fight with each other which gets physical. There are many questions that Armys have raised over the trailer, however, with the ‘story creation’ mode, the gamer can change the destiny of the members from BTS Universe Story trailer to a better ending. The story creation mode is the key to save the members and also help Jin protect the members. BTS' mobile game is launching on September 24, 2020.

Watch BTS Universe Story trailer

Also Read | BTS’ RM Makes Massive Donation Of Over Rs.60 Lakh To National Museum In Seoul

Promo Image Credits: Screen Grab of BTS Universe Story trailer

Also Read | BTS’ RM Related Trivia Quiz To Test True Army's Knowledge About The Star On His Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.