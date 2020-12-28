'Husn Hain Suhana' Singer Chandana Dixit Happy About Voice Being Retained In 'Coolie No 1'

Playback singer Chandana Dixit, known for her music such as Husn Hai Suhana, Hayo Bagh Koliwada, Khali Jholi Lai, Ambani Lal Lal Chunari, Chupa Chupi, Tujhe Khas Fursat Mein, Hadh Ho Gayee, was recently roped in for the remixed version of the Coolie No 1 song Husn Hain Suhana. For the unversed, Chandana Dixit had also lent her voice for the original film that released 17 years ago. The singer now went on to reveal how thrilled she is as her voice is retained in the remake of Coolie No. 1.

During an interview with Mid-day, Chandana said that the makers did not want to alter the original vocals. She said that Abhijeet Bhattacharya's male vocals could be recovered and that a portion of the segment she had performed was hindered. Dixit also said that she had to record the mukhda again.

Retaining the original vocals, she notes, is a move that is valued by artists like her. Chandana Dixit says that when a singer’s voice is retained, it is nice because they have a bond with the song. She reveals that they have seen it being created from scratch.

Talking about the same, she said that it, unfortunately, did not happen when her song, Sheher ki ladki was being recreated. She revealed that it was her song, but the rights were owned by a label, and hence it was their property. Chandana also said that the owner wanted his daughter to sing it and she, on the other hand, felt sad about it but pacified herself by saying, “such is life".

About the song

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have tried to re-create the same magic of the 90s with comparable moves, mannerism, and expressions in this new version of Husnn Hai Suhaana. However, it has got mixed reactions from the audiences on the internet as some people like the fresh new beats applied to the piece while others do not have a strong opinion on this Coolie No. 1 tune. The film has also been garnering heaps of praise from fans and netizens on the looks and acting skills. Watch the video below.

