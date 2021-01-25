Hyun Bin Thanks Girlfriend Son Ye Jin During His Acceptance Speech, Netizens React

Crash Landing On You fame Hyun Bin recently bagged this year's grand prize at APAN (Asia-Pacific Actors' Network) award. He won the award for his role in the same series as the North Korean army captain Jeong-hyeok. The actor made his first appearance after officially announcing his relationship with Son Ye Jin. After accepting the award, teary-eyes Hyun gave an acceptance speech where he thanked his partner and other people who helped him in his life. While the acceptance speech was emotional, Hyun Bin's fans couldn't stop appreciating the actor and flooded Twitter with their reaction. Read further to know more about Hyun Bin at APAN Star Awards.

Hyun Bin's acceptance speech

The award function took place on January 23, 2021, which was postponed from November 2020 due to COVID-19. Hyun Bin bagged Daesang at APAN Star Awards and his acceptance speech is all over the internet. According to Soompi, the actor started the speech by thanking everyone and that he is happy to start the year with the award. He added that he should have worked hard so that he could repay the honour. He then went on to thank the fans of his show Crash Landing On You, he added that he is not only thanking his Korean fans but also the fans all over the world.

He further added that he is thankful for the show and the writers, directors and producers who made it possible. He also thanked his peers, seniors for their role and acting in the show. One of his line that caught his fan's attention was when he thanked his partner and co-star Son Ye Jin. He said that he is thankful to her and it is because of her that his character was able to shine. He was quoted saying, "I am also grateful to Son Ye Jin, whose Yoon Se Ri was the perfect partner for Ri Jung Hyuk. It was thanks to her brilliant acting as Yoon Se Ri that Ri Jung Hyuk was able to shine. Thank you.”

In conclusion, he announced that he will appear in a movie later this year and that he hopes the theatre reopens and people can watch the movie at peace. He also asked his fans to stay healthy and take precautions during tough times. He also hoped that this year turns out to be better than the last year.

Fans reaction to Hyun Bin's speech

Twitter is filled with Hyun Bin's acceptance speech and his fans praising him. Some of his fans went gaga over the part of his speech where he thanked his girlfriend. Others appreciated his role and that he deserved this award. Check it out.

Congratulations to Hyun Bin for daesang category ✨ and he thanked son yejin as his best partner for portraying the role of yoon seri 🥺

Congrats idol #HyunBin you deserve that ..and your such a sweet bf kulang na lang savhin I love you Yejin ....🥳🥳🥳

Crash Landing On You

The South Korean television series is directed by Lee Jeong-Hyo and featuring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Kim Jung-Hyun, and Seo Ji-Hye. The story revolves around South Korean heiress who while paragliding ends up in North Korea. She is, later on, saved by a North Korean Army captain. The show was released worldwide on Netflix from December 14, 2019, to February 16, 2020.

