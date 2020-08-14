K-pop Idol Yaebin Apologises To Fans After Using The ‘N’ Word On Live Stream

Girl Group Hinapia’s member Yaebin was under fire for using the ‘N’ word while doing an Instagram live. The K-pop idol was rapping to the song Super Bass which is originally by Nicki Minaj. The video was not well received by many viewers who were watching Yaebin's Instagram live video. Several social media users resorted to Twitter and Instagram to call out the idol for her action.

Yaebin quickly reacted to the comments on her live video and said that she was aware about the fact that ‘people are sensitive’ to the word and tried her best to censor the part of the song. On August 12, that is Wednesday, Yaebin took to the social media account of the group and apologised for her mistake. She said that it is an honest mistake from her end. She also said that ‘what I did was seriously wrong and cannot go unnoticed.’ She shared an elaborate apology on her social media account.

However, many fans took to social media to express their anger over the incident. Here are some of the reactions of the fans over the incident. Some fans felt that the damage was done and it was too late to go back. As mentioned below, some fans did not accept the apology.

We don't want it. — CLC IS COMING ᗢ lily (@crystylelily) August 12, 2020

her apology became bad once she talked about her intention, your intention doesn't change the fact you said that word and hurt fans. and she wasn't singing to superbass — 🐳 (@ZaiZaiForever) August 12, 2020

even if she did think that it was just another slur she shouldn’t be saying it — 𝐘❒𝐊𝐎.⁷ (@truelytrbl) August 12, 2020

She later apologised

update: yaebin posted an apology to her ig story https://t.co/OTm9Knk4we pic.twitter.com/3lgPDlxiE9 — briar #WeLoveYouKwonMina (@seojuhyuncult) August 12, 2020

the second part of her apology: pic.twitter.com/fgm6ZmFZdw — briar #WeLoveYouKwonMina (@seojuhyuncult) August 12, 2020

Yaebin was formerly a member of Pristine. However, the group disbanded due to lack of promotional activities and other reasons. Few of the member of the group came together and signed their contract with OSR Entertainment. Former members of Pristin, Minkyeung, Eunwoo and Gyeongwon, as well as Yaebin, have debuted under the new group name Hinapia. Yaebin was even part of the sub-unit formed in the group Pristin under the name Pristin-V. However, the group reportedly could not sustain the heavy competition in the K-pop industry. Hinapia, as a group has released a song back on November 3, 2019, and this year they are preparing for a new album. The release date for the album is not revealed yet and is still under preparation phase, as per reports.

Yaebin's Instagram

