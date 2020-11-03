If You Are Fan Of Taylor Swift's 'Only The Young', Here Is A Playlist Of Similar Songs

Taylor Swift starred in a documentary titled Miss Americana which released on Netflix earlier this year. The documentary took her fans through her life on and off stage. She had also voiced her opinions on politics very strongly in the documentary. One of the highlights of Miss Americana was Taylor Swift’s Only The Young song. The song is addressed to the young generation, urging them to go and vote. If you liked Taylor Swift’s Only The Young, here is a playlist of similar songs curated for them.

Songs similar to Taylor Swift’s Only The Young

1. Woody Guthrie - This Land is your Land

This song by Woody Guthrie, in simple language, tells people that America is a land of all. The song emphasises the importance of inclusion and acceptance of diversity. The song has 6.5 million views on YouTube.

2. The Special - Free Nelson Mandela

This song was dedicated to the protests to free Nelson Mandela who was imprisoned for fighting against apartheid. He was imprisoned by the South African government. The song has 3.5 million views on YouTube.

3. Bob Dylan - The Times they are a-Changin

This song by Bob Dylan was from his album that goes by the same name. He had made this song in a deliberate attempt to make it an anthem. The song has 5.2 million views on YouTube. Check it out below:

4. Billie Holiday - Strange Fruit

This song by Billie Holiday was written to voice her protests against the lynching of black people which used to happen in the United States. In the song, she has compared the victims of the lynchings to the fruits of trees. The song has 6.8 million views on YouTube.

5. U2 - Sunday Bloody Sunday

This is one of the most popular songs by the band U2. The song was dedicated to the tragic event of the shooting of 13 unarmed civilians who were civil rights demonstrators. They were shot by the British Army paratroopers. The song has 46 million views on YouTube.

6. Bob Marley - Redemption Song

This is one of the most famous songs sung by Bob Marley. The song spreads the message to its listeners that one should free themselves from mental slavery. It has 99 million views on YouTube.

7. John Lennon - Imagine

This is one of the most popular songs sung by John Lennon. The song asserts and encourages its listeners to imagine the world in a peaceful state, where humans are not possessed by materialism. The song has 184 million views on YouTube.

8. Marvin Gaye - What’s Going On?

This song by Marvin Gaye was inspired by the police brutality incident. The incident was witnessed by R&B singer Renaldo "Obie" Benson. The song has 35 million views on YouTube. It was one of Marvin Gaye's most popular songs.

