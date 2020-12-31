If You Love PSY's Gangnam Style, Here Are His Other Music Videos You Will Love

Back in the year 2013, PSY’s Gangnam Style became immensely popular and the song was played at various radio channels, music channels and many other platforms. Not only did the music become popular, the hook step of the song too was performed by people and it became a party song throughout many countries, including India. If you loved PSY’s Gangnam Style song, then here is a list of other music videos in which he has been featured as lead artist, read on.

PSY's songs where he has been featured as lead artist

Gentleman

Viewed over 137 crore times on YouTube, the song released in the year 2013. The song features PSY as a mischievous man who is creating trouble for people around him. The artist is seen is the opposite of what is expecting what a gentleman. Watch the music video below.

PSY Hangover

The song released in the year 2014 and is a collaboration work of PSY and Snoop Dogg. The song features both the artists in the lead and PSY is seen enjoying alcoholic beverages. The song has been viewed 34 crores times on YouTube. Check out the music video of the same below.

Daddy

Daddy is another music video featuring PSY and the song released in the year 2015. The music video features PSY showing that his child has got all the habits and characteristics from his father, i.e. from him. The music video has been viewed by over 54 crores users on YouTube. Watch the music video below.

New Face

Released in 2017, New Face features PSY as the lead artist. The song portrays him as a man who is trying to impress a beautiful woman. The artist is telling her how great she is and how he feels whenever he looks at her. The video has over 22 crore views on YouTube. Take a look at the music video of the song below.

I Luv It

The song released in the year 2017 and has over 11 crore views on Youtube. The song features the artist in the lead. Check out the music video of the same below.

Psy's music: Gangnam Style

Gangnam Style has received over 391 crore views on YouTube. The song features PSY as a man who is going around the town in ‘Gangnam style’. The video portrays him as someone who is unafraid of anything or anyone. He loves to dance and thinks highly of himself in the video. Watch the video of the song below.

