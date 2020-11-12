If You Loved 'Modern Family', Here Are Similar Hilarious Show That You Must Watch Next

The show Modern family essays the life of three modern-day families from California who are trying to deal with their kids and quirky spouses while handling their professional lives in their own quirky ways leading to comic outcomes. If you loved watching the series, and are looking for similar hilarious shows like Modern Family, then this list has you covered. Here’s a list of similar hilarious shows that you can binge-watch.

Shows like Modern Family:

This Is Us

Created by Dan Fogelman, This Is Us is an American romantic-family tragedy series that premiered on NBC. Starring an ensemble cast, the series follows the lives of Kevin, Kate and Randall, three siblings who have to go through a unique set of personal struggles at different intervals of life. The trio is trying to find happiness and a way to get through a tragedy of their past.

The Middle

Following the life of Frances Heck, a middle-class married woman who is a mother of three children. Residing in a small time of Orson, Indiana, Frances is trying to manage her dysfunctional family and career throughout the series. Produced by Warner Bros., the series stars an ensemble cast which includes Patricia Heaton, Neil Flynn, Charlie McDermott, Eden Sher and Atticus Shaffer.

Schitt’s Creek

The Canadian sitcom Schitt’s Creek is created by Dab and Eugene Levy. The plot of the series follows the trials and tribulations of a formerly wealthy Rose family who are forced to relocate to Schitt’s Creek, a small town which they once purchased as a joke. Living in a motel, both Johnny and Moira Rose along with their adult children must adjust to their new life without money.

One Day at a Time

Developed by Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce, One Day at a Time features an ensemble cast starring Justina Machado, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz and more. The premise of the show revolves around a Cuban-American family who lives in the Los Angeles neighbourhood. The show focuses on the life of an army veteran and single mother who is dealing with PTSD. The show tackles serious issues like mental illness, immigration, sexism, homophobia and more.

Life in Pieces

Created by Justin Alder, Life in Pieces is an American sitcom which focuses on the members of a short family across three generations. The series shows how the family goes about their daily lives. Along with it, the show also recounts recent events from their unique points of view.

