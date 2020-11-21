If You Loved 'Megan Is Missing'; Here Is A List Of Similar Horror Movies For You

Released in 2011, Megan is Missing is a found footage psychological horror flick helmed by Michael Goi. The story depicts the life of a teenager, Megan Stewart who disappears after meeting an online acquaintance, Josh. If you loved watching the film and are looking for similar suspenseful thriller movies like Megan is Missing, here is a curated list for you.

More movies like Megan is Missing

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity is a supernatural horror film franchise consisting of 6 films. Created by Oren Peli, the original film was released in 2007. All the movies released under the franchise revolves around a family haunted by a demon that stalks, terrifies and ultimately murders several members of the family and other bystanders during the course of the films. The entire film is made up of using security cameras, recording devices in an attempt to showcase the movie as found footage.

ALSO READ| If You Loved 'Greenland', Here Are Similar Sci-fi Disaster Movies You Should Watch Next

The Taking of Deborah Logan

Helmed by Adam Robitel, The Taking of Deborah Logan is a found footage supernatural horror flick. In the film, Mia records the daily lives of Deborah and her daughter Sarah as a part of her thesis. As the days' progress, weird things begin to happen to Deborah. It later becomes apparent that some supernatural entity has gained control of her.

ALSO READ| If You Loved 'The Adventures Of Sharkboy & Lavagirl', Here Is A Watchlist Of Sci-fi Movies

Creep

Released in 2014, Creep is a found footage psychological horror film helmed by Patrick Brice. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a videographer who is assigned to record an eccentric client. Throughout the day, the clients’ behaviour makes the videographer uneasy. In the end, the videographer becomes a victim and is killed by the client.

ALSO READ| If You Loved 'Tom And Jerry' Trailer, Here Are Some Live-action Cartoon Films You Must See

The Blair Witch Project

Released in 1999, The Blair Witch Project is a supernatural horror film helmed by Daniel Myrick. The movie is loosely based on the true story of three student filmmakers who hike into the Black Hills near Burkittsville, Maryland to make a documentary about a local legend known as the Blair Witch. All the three of them disappear, however, their equipment and footage are discovered a year later.

ALSO READ| If You Loved 'All Rise', Here Is Watchlist Of Other Gripping Legal Dramas To Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.