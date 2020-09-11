Income Tax Dept Moves Madras High Court Against AR Rahman For Alleged Tax Evasion

In alleged tax evasion charges filed by the Income Tax department in Chennai High Court, Oscar-winning music composer A R Rahman has been sent a notice alleging that he routed his income of an amount of more than Rs. 3 crore through his charitable trust, A R Rahman Foundation. As per sources, the singer-composer received Rs 3.47 crore from UK-Based mobile company Libra in 2010-2011, for composing their ringtone. It has been alleged that as per the contract, Rahman had instructed the company to pay his remuneration directly into the foundation managed by him.

As per reports, Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice V Bhavani Subbaroyan ordered the notice on the behest of the Income Tax department after they found irregularities in Rahman's tax returns for the assessment year 2011-2012. Senior counsel T R Senthil Kumar, who represented the IT department, revealed that the income received by Rahman from his international project was transferred to his charitable trust without deduction of the due taxes. A response to the charges made by the IT department is expected to be filed by A R Rahman soon.

