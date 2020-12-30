BTS' Kim Taehyung Aka V's 25th Birthday Celebrated In A Grand Way By Fans; Check Tweets

Korean band BTS has rapidly gained popularity all around the world. Kim Taehyung aka V, who is an important vocalist in the band, is also one of the youngest members of this band. BTS’ V celebrates his birthday on December 30 and has turned 25 today. He had announced that he would not be celebrating his birthday due to the ongoing pandemic. But, on the occasion of V’s 25th birthday, fans organized a celebration on social media. A light show was also organized on the tallest building of the world.

The official Twitter account for BTS sent out a birthday message for V. Later, fans turned up in huge numbers to mark his birthday. His loyal Chinese fanbase, China Baidu Vbar lit up his birthday by displaying a light show on the side of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, which the tallest building in the world. Burj Khalifa displayed his name and his photo with a colourful background. Fans commented by calling him ‘Winter Prince’ with purple hearts all over.

Have a look at the Tweets on V's birthday -

when kim taehyung was born. — BEST THING THAT HAPPENED ON EARTH (@sopefairyy) December 29, 2020

Daegu is ready to celebrate V day 😍 pic.twitter.com/qKRnsxe5yj — 풍경 ✧ HAPPY V DAY (@sceneryfortae) December 29, 2020

Happy birthday 🎂🎂🎂 my everything 💜🎂 — Vrozy💜 (@Vrozy2) December 29, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU TAEHYUNG. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR EVERYTHING 🎂🐯💗 #HappyTaehyungDay pic.twitter.com/tQ8F1TejEU — ً (@archivefortae) December 29, 2020

Happiest birthday our taetae . Our most precious baby boy . Lots of love and hugs 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/o1UYWpf7Sx — BANGTAN INDIA ⁷ 🇮🇳 (@BangtanINDIA) December 29, 2020

The singer also thanked his fans for all the love that they gave him. He penned down a thank you note. He also took to Weverse to drop a short thank you message.

V on Weverse 1230



Love you Thank you 🙇‍♂️



*And he attached the screen shot he Liked (armybomb mark) for the ARMY's Bday posts. @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/kqCZFCvLUW — ᴮᴱSoo Choi⁷💜Taehyung Day V Day (@choi_bts2) December 29, 2020

More about Kim TaeHyung aka V

Kim TaeHyung was witnessed by fans in BTS in 2013 in the song No More Dream which is a part of their debut single album called 2 Cool 4 Skool. Eventually, he made his mark on the band by increasing his contribution. He began to write and produce songs. One of his songs is Hold Me Tight. Kim has also contributed in penning various songs other of BTS such as Fun Boyz, Run and Stigma.

Kim had revealed to that his stage name ‘V’ came into prominence after being recommended three different stage names, as ‘V’ stands for ‘victory’. Other than ‘V’, ‘Lex’ and ‘Six’ were the other two names that were suggested to the singer.

