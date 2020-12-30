As Kim Tae-hyung Turns 25, Here Is An Overview Of His Journey With BTS

BTS has been gain rapid popularity all around the world with South Korean pop music on the rise. Each member of this band is starting to get recognised individually all around the world as well, especial Kim Tae-hyung, who is an important vocalist in the band. Although the band itself is filled with young artists, Kima Tae-hyung a.k.a. ‘V’ is one of the youngest members of this band. On the occasion of V’s 25th birthday, let us have a look at his journey in the band and other interesting details about him.

Kim Tae-hyung and his journey with BTS

Fans first got to witness V in BTS in 2013 in the song No More Dream which is a part of their debut single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool. He gradually made his mark on the band by increasing his contribution as he begin to write and produce songs well, which is visible in the song Hold Me Tight. The fans of this band have marvelled at his talent and ability to write and sing songs at an international level at a very young age. He professionally got into singing and music since a very young age.

While being in school, the singer also took up saxophone lessons with an aim to pursue a career in music, as mentioned in The Sun. V eventually become one of the last members to join BTS, which would then go on to shatter a number of records.

Interestingly, Kim revealed to Stylecaster that his stage name ‘V’ came into prominence after being recommended three different stage names, as ‘V’ stands for ‘victory’. Apart from ‘V’, ‘Lex’ and ‘Six’ were the other two names that were suggested to him. Kim has also contributed in penning various songs of BTS such as Fun Boyz, Run and Stigma.

V’s birthday falls on December 30, with the singer turning 25 years old even as the year is about to end. Having been born in 1995, the singer joined this band when he was just in his teens. He has now received international fame with the band and its sings and albums gaining huge popularity all over the world.

