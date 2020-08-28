Halsey's First-ever Live Album 'Badlands (Live From Webster Hall)' Out Now; Watch

August 28, 2020, marks the fifth anniversary of pop sensation Halsey's debut studio album titled Badlands. To celebrate the big occasion, the American singer-songwriter dropped her first-ever live album, Badlands (Live From Webster Hall). A couple of days back, the 25-year-old teased her first live album's release and wrote, "Secret is out!".

Halsey's 'Badlands (Live From Webster Hall)' out now

To celebrate the fifth anniversary of her first studio album, the Grammy-nominated singer Halsey dropped her first-ever live album, titled Badlands (Live From Webster Hall) today. The album comprises a total of 21 songs which were all recorded live from two of her sold-out shows at the iconic venue situated in New York City in May, last year. Halsey had performed her entire debut album that evening, and now, it's available for everyone to stream on most of the music streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube music to name a few.

Ahead of its release, the pop star took to her Instagram stories to reveal the album's release times in various cities across the globe. The album released in Mumbai at 9:30 a.m. for all the ardent Halsey fans in India. Check out the release times of Badlands (Live From Webster Hall) around the world on August 28 below:

Earlier this morning, the singer shared the entire list of her live album on Instagram stories. The album comprises both live and recorded versions of some of her highly-popular songs including Colors, Castle, Ghost, and Gasoline. She shared the list of her album's songs to announce its impending release with fans.

Read the list of all the songs that are a part of Halsey's 'Badlands (Live From Webster Hall)' below:

Along with the live tracks, her live album also includes her 2015's original album Badlands. She announced the news of her first-ever album release on August 26. In addition to posting the cover art on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Secret is out! After 5 years, we’re going back to the Badlands. This Friday, August 28th, I am excited to share my very first-ever live album: Badlands (Live From Webster Hall)".

Check out her post below:

