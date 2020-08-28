Ty Dolla $ign And Nicki Minaj's New Song, 'Expensive' Out Now; Check It Out

Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj recently released their new song called Expensive and also put out a video on YouTube. The video is directed by Romain Laurent and is produced by Daniel Kalette and Jed Herold. Read ahead to know more about Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj's new song and its music video.

Ty Dolla $ign's new song - Expensive (feat. Nicki Minaj)

The music video starts with Ty Dolla $ign going to the car to help his girlfriend out by retrieving all the things she shopped but gets lost in a heap of shopping bags. This is when the song starts. Fans can hear the singer singing - 'She' so expensive, Okay' (sic) on and on. The song is about women and their expensive habits.

Nick Minaj appears in the last half of the song. She is seen sitting in front of a mirror and rapping. Her body isn't shown in the video. She also raps about having 'expensive taste and style' and adds a fun twist to the song. Many fans also commended the rapper, calling her 'queen'.

Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj's song is filled with visuals of money and expensive things with beautiful women. Fans have also reacted well to Ty Dolla $ign's new song and mentioned that they liked the beats. The video has received more than 45k likes and many comments.

Many fans commented on the video. Most fans commented that Nicki looked great in the song. Take a look at the comments:

Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj's last collaboration was on the song Hottest in the City in 2019. The track was a huge hit and many people commended the collaboration. Ty had mentioned in several media interactions that he could only see Nicky in his new song 'Expensive' and had asked her to collaborate.

Ty Dolla $ign also took to Instagram to upload many posts related to the song. In one of the posts, fans could see TY Dolla $ign standing in the poster of the song. Take a look:

