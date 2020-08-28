BLACKPINK And Selena Gomez’s ‘Ice Cream’ Records 10 Million Views In Two Hours

K-pop group BLACKPINK and international pop sensation Selena Gomez have released their much-awaited collaboration song, Ice Cream and the MV has crossed the 10 million views mark on YouTube in just two hours. The peppy MV stars all of the members Jisoo, Rose, Jennie, Lisa and Selena Gomez dressed in pinks, yellows and blues. The track has been setting records in terms of views, as per reports in Soompi.

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez have sung as well as danced to the ‘bright song’s’ lyrics. A few seconds into the video, Selena Gomez's part starts, and she is singing holding a vintage phone and dressed in a striped two-piece look. The singer donned a never-seen-before look for her first collaboration with any K-pop act ever. The song recorded 10 million views in 2 hours.

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez had gotten together over a video call to tease the release of the new song. All of them were excited for the release as per the video that was shared on BLACKPINK’s channel on Youtube. BLACKPINK's new song with Selena was first teased in the last week of July and fans had guessed that the collab might be with Selena. At the moment, BLACKPINK's new song with Selena has already recorded almost 32 million views in just six hours. The song is being streamed by 'Selpink' as per fansites. Selpink is apparently a combination of Selena and BLACKPINK's fans. The term is used by both the pop acts several times on Instagram captions and more.

It will be a first time for Selena Gomez to be collaborating with any K-pop group. However, BLACKPINK has collaborated with pop stars like Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa before this. With the former, they have the song Sour Candy and with the latter they have released the song Kiss and Make-Up in the past. The group is soon going to release a full album under the title, 'The Album' as per their recent Instagram account announcement.

