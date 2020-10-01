Bryson Tiller And Drake's New Song 'Outta Time' Album Cover Out; See

Bryson Tiller and Drake finally joined the forces on a new song Outta Time. After years of anticipation, the two have finally collaborated on Tiller’s new album Anniversary. A snippet of the song made rounds on the internet and featured and featured Drake singing in it. According to Rap-Up, fans were quick to notice that the track appeared in Shazam’s database.

Bryson Tiller and Drake’s Outta Time song

According to a report by hiphopnmore.com, the two teased a collaboration for quite some time but did not end up creating anything for the fans. After years of anticipation, the two artists have finally teamed up on a new song Outta Time. As reported, the track will appear on Tiller’s new album Anniversary on Friday.

Also Read: Grammy Awards: Nick Jonas Exults Over Nomination For Jonas Brothers, Here's Full List

Tiller made a surprise announcement on Twitter where he mentioned that he would offer a listening session off his new album via Zoom. After the session, snippets of Tiller and Drake’s new song surfaced on the internet in no time. According to the report, the album cover was also revealed during the virtual listening event. Take a look below.

Bryson Tiller and Drake’s song Outta Time will be the first-ever collaboration of the duo. In 2016, Tiller teased his fans in a tweet. He hinted that the duo started some vibes together. However, nothing was released after that tweet. Take a look at the tweet below.

started some vibes with Drake today. more life — tiller (@brysontiller) December 14, 2016

Also Read: DJ Khaled: Here Are The Best Songs Of 'I'm The One' Song Producer

Bryson Tiller's new album

Bryson Tiller's Anniversary album is set to release on Friday. According to a report by hotnewhiphop.com, Bryson’s Anniversary is a highly-anticipated third studio album. As reported, Anniversary will be released on the five-year anniversary of TRAPSOUL, Tiller’s previous album. Anniversary is reportedly expected to exceed the majesty of his first album. The report also stated that Anniversary may transcend TRAPSOUL as Tiller’s career-defining body.

Also Read: DJ Khaled's Birthday: Best Songs By The Talented Music Composer

More about Bryson Tiller

Tiller has provided his fans with back-to-back September releases starting with the single, Inhale, which was followed by Always Forever to the TRAPSOUL deluxe. As reported, Tiller’s singles received better receptions than his 2017 sophomore album, True To Self, which according to the audience was described to be overwhelmingly lukewarm. Anniversary is reported to pick up right where TRAPSOUL was left off and fans are awaiting its release.

Image Credits: Bryson Tiller Instagram

Also Read: Rihanna's Popular Party Songs That Will Make You Groove: From 'Work' To 'Wild Thoughts'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.