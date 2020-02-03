Eminem's Lyrics Are Controversial And THESE Songs Are Proof Of That

Marshall Bruce Mathers III, more popularly and professionally known as Eminem is an American rapper, songwriter, record producer and actor. He is one of the most successful musicians of the 21st century and still going stronger than ever. Though, his music is loved worldwide, his songs have stirred massive amount controversies too.

Times when Eminem's lyrics generated controversy

Just Lose It

This hit song was from his album Encore in 2004. This song received a huge backlash for reasons like parodying Michael Jackson who was being accused of child molestation back then. The lyrics even made fun of Madonna, Beavis/Cornholic, MC Hammer and others.

Eminem even made fun of Pee-wee Human by dressing like him and imitating his signature shout in the video. But apart from all these controversies, the song peaked in innumerable countries.

Medicine Man

Though this song is from Dr Dre's 2015 album Compton, the controversies originated for the verse sung by Eminem. Audiences felt Eminem was being disrespectful to people who have been sexually assaulted and traumatized. Even the singer's fans took to the internet to let him know that it was not right from his end.

Fall

This song was from one of his more recent albums called Kamikaze that came out in 2018. The lyrics were stated to be full of homophobic slurs. Imagine Dragon's artist Dan Reynolds and Australian singer Troye Sivan publicly criticised Eminem for which the latter even apologised for being insensitive with his words.

Unaccommodating

This song featured in Eminem's latest album Music To Be Murdered By, 2020. The song received heavy criticism for making fun of Ariana Grande's Manchester concert bombing. Eminem came out in defence of his song and said people need to understand before overreacting.

Eminem's songs and lyrics are always under scrutiny because of the singer's attitude. But this has never stopped or slowed the 47-year-old rapper down. He is committed to writing new songs and entertaining his fans for days to come.

