Eminem Makes An Appearance To Celebrate 50 Cent's Walk Of Fame Star

The veteran hip-hop artist Curtis Jackson aka 50 Cent received the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame star on January 30, 2020. 50 Cent's longtime collaborator and friend Eminem made an appearance to show his support for the celebrated artist. Not just Eminem but Dr Dre was also present to welcome 50 Cent to the prestigious Walk of Fame ceremony.

Eminem appears at 50 Cent's Walk of Fame ceremony

Look who showed up for Hollywood Walk of Game ceremony for @50cent - it’s Dr. Dre & #Eminem. pic.twitter.com/f4L8hwN1ek — George Pennacchio (@abc7george) January 30, 2020

Eminem spoke a few words in honour of his friend 50 Cent. The rapper stated that he attended the ceremony not only cause 50 Cent is his business partner, but also one of the best friends he has ever known in the world. Eminem joked that it is fun to be 50 Cent's friend and not his enemy as he is relentless and he won't stop. Eminem regarded 50 Cent relentless in both business and personal life perspective.

Eminem applauded 50 Cent's versatility by stating that he pretty much does it all. 50 Cent is a highly celebrated artist, entrepreneur, actor, director and producer. Eminem revealed that 50 Cent has helped him through various hard times in his life and has always been there when he needed him. Eminem expressed that though 50 Cent's star in the Walk of Fame has made it official, he and Dr Dre knew it from the beginning.

Eminem showed up in honor of 50 Cent 🙌



"It's much more fun to be his friend, than it is to be his enemy. Because this guy is fucking relentless!" 🤣



(Via: @Real923LA) pic.twitter.com/egPlSM2ru0 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 30, 2020

Image courtesy - 50 Cent Instagram

