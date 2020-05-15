Is Jay Sean Collaborating With BTS After His Recent Visit To South Korea?

Singer-songwriter Jay Sean just admitted to having visited the land of K-pop on a writing trip. He revealed in an interview with a news portal that he was actually on a business trip to Seoul, South Korea, to discuss and pen some songs for K-pop bands. When the singer broke the news, many fans speculated if he is collaborating with K-pop juggernauts BTS.

Jay Sean’s visit to South Korea speculate a collaboration with BTS

In the interview with a news portal, Jay Sean revealed that it would be amazing to work with BTS. However, he did not unveil which band is he exactly working with. Reports suggest that he penned some lyrics and composing notes for the K-pop band in question. He also said that it was a first-hand experience of working with the industry which has great potential.

Fans are speculating if Jay Sean is working with their album. However, BigHit has not released a statement over the same. Excited fans will have to wait for some for time to know who exactly Jay Sean collaborated with.

Meanwhile, BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan, is all set for their Japanese comeback. The official music album of the Map of the Soul: 7 ‘The Journey’ is releasing on July 15, 2020. Jay Sean, on the other hand, is busily quarantining and also talking to some of his acquaintances through a chat series created by himself by the name Basement Banter.

BTS has already collaborated with big names like Nicki Minaj and Steve Aoki. Min Yoongi of BTS also produced his record-breaking song with South Korean singer IU. He had earlier collaborated with Halsey of Without Me fame. Other than this, BTS has already recorded with Halsey in the only music video for Boy With Luv.

