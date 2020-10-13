Is Pink Floyd's 'The Wall' Based On A True Story? How Is Syd Barett Connected To Album?

Pink Floyd’s music has been entertaining music lovers from various age groups and generations. Their album The Wall received mixed reviews at the start but slowly gained popularity and was loved by their fans. But The Wall symbolised an intricate story through its lyrics and psychedelic music. Find out more details about Pink Floyd’s The Wall here.

Pink Floyd’s The Wall: What is this album all about?

Pink Floyd was an English rock band that rocked the world with its psychedelic tunes and progressive lyrics. Their composition and experimental music created waves and inspired others to experiment and take risks with their work. The music band was first comprised of Syd Barrett, Nick Mason, Roger Waters, and Richard Wright.

Barrett gave the band a jump-start with their album The Piper at the Gates of Dawn. In 1967, David Gilmour joined the band as guitarist and vocalist. But soon the band was left without a leader as Barrett left Pink Floyd due to his deteriorating mental health.

Waters took over the reins of the band and thus a new era of Pink Floyd began. Under Waters’ leadership, Pink Floyd produced one of their most respected and coveted albums, The Wall. The album’s success even led to Roger Waters directing a film about it titled, Pink Floyd – The Wall.

What is the story of Pink Floyd's The Wall?

The Wall was Pink Floyd’s 11th studio album. The album explored a fictional story of a struggling rockstar through rock opera. The Wall’s songs revolved around a struggling rockstar named Pink. Pink has isolated himself from others and society in general. The songs from The Wall explored Pink losing his father in World War II, his mother, and his abusive teachers. These personal traumas result in Pink struggling in his personal life and becoming a part of a life cycle that continues to struggle in.

Was Pink Floyd's The Wall based on personal struggles between the band?

Pink Floyd suffered a major setback when Syd Barrett left the band. It is rumoured that Barett's mental health struggles influenced this album. Even though Waters stepped in, he had issues with the other band members. In an old interview with The Rolling Stone, Rogers Waters revealed that other members of the band were not involved in the writing process and hence he was “entirely” on his own. Roger Waters also revealed that there was no room for “anyone else to be writing”.

