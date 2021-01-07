Is The Weeknd's 'Save Your Tears' Music Video A Sharp Jab At His Ex Bella Hadid?

Fans were shocked by The Weeknd’s new music video ‘Save Your Tears’, which features the R&B singer apparently sporting extreme plastic surgery assumed by his fans as a jab to his famous ex-girlfriend, supermodel Bella Hadid. In The Weeknd's Save Your Tears, he sings, “I saw you dancing in a crowded room / You look so happy when I’m not with you / But then you saw me, caught you by surprise / A single teardrop falling from your eye.”

According to news.com.au, In The Weeknd's Save Your Tears, the singer is shown with his face heavily altered apparently by plastic surgery, almost resembling his caricature. He is seen sporting a red silver dotted suit and grooving in a dimly lit ballroom where all the guests are wearing what appears to be Venetian masks, which have been featured prominently in movies like Stanley Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut (1999).

The singer then struts around the ballroom singing the lyrics, "You could've asked me why I broke your heart. You could've told me that you fell apart/ But you walked past me like I wasn't there/ And just pretended like you didn't care". Fans have taken this as a literal jab to his long-standing past relationship with supermodel Bella Hadid, who has been occasionally trolled for her "plastic surgery" looks which she also has dismissed.

Also Read: The Weeknd's Profile Picture On Instagram Takes Social Media By Surprise & Sparks A Trend

Some other fans though are also taking this song as a metaphor for his brief 10-month relationship with Selena Gomez, where they both dated for around 10 months. According to Elle Magazine, in response to the alleged plastic surgery comments about Bella Hadid, her mother Yolanda Hadid stated that her children would 'never' do anything like this to their bodies and that 'they know better' from her own experiences.

Also read: What Happened To The Weeknd? His New Song Features Him With Heavily Altered Face

IS THE WEEKND TRYING TO LOOK LIKE BELLA HADID BC I CAN SEE IT 😭 pic.twitter.com/w8oi5bFPet — Cindy🥀 (@souvenirgomezz) January 6, 2021

What happened to The Weeknd and Bella Hadid?

Also Read: Bella Hadid Enjoys Ride On Snowmobile Under Sunset In Aspen, Colorado; Fans React

According to Elle Magazine, The Weeknd and Bella Hadid dated for almost a year and a half before ending their relationship in November 2016. After that, The Weeknd dated Selena Gomez for at least 10 months from January 2017 to October 2017. In November 2017, Hadid and The Weeknd touched base with each other before rekindling their relationship in July 2018. In October 2018, The Weeknd and his girlfriend then settled into his New York City condo, for the rest of the duration of their relationship.

The couple had kept their active social media presence to a bare minimum. They broke up for the second time in August 2019 and since then The Weeknd has been focusing more on his 2020 music album 'After Hours' which surprisingly did not garner any nominations in the upcoming 2021 Grammy Awards, despite its critical and commercial success. Rolling Stone magazine reported that The Weeknd, known by his real name Abel Tesfaye, was upset about it and tweeted the Grammy's remain 'corrupt', just following the nomination announcement.

The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency... — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020

Also Read: Drake Becomes Most-Streamed Artist Of 2020, Beats Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke And More

Promo Pic Credit: The Weeknd/Youtube, Bella Hadid/Instagram.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.