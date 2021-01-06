What Happened To The Weeknd? His New Song Features Him With Heavily Altered Face

The Weeknd is back in the news again, this time it is about his plastic surgery. He was spotted sporting bandages on his face at the AMAs awards function to raise awareness about drunk driving. The Weeknd's face looks considerably different with all the major alterations he has done. He first sported the new 'plastic surgery' look in the song Save Your Tears, which gained massive attention, all due to his brand new look. The question remains whether he has actually gone under the knife or not. Read on to know more about it.

Also Read | The Weeknd Sports Drastically Different Look In 'Save Your Tears' Leaving Netizens Stunned

What happened to Weeknd's face?

According to a report by The New York Post, the Blinding Lights singer recently shocked all his fans and followers with a completely different look with a thinned nose, bloated cheeks, puffed-up lips, and surgery scars. He debuted this 'plastic surgery' look in the song Save Your Tears. The 30-year-old star was unmasked in the video, where his face had been altered with prosthetics that emulated major plastic surgery. The video begins with him performing in front of a crowd, seated around the stage where he's singing at. All the spectators in the video can be seen wearing a mask, including the keyboard player.

Also Read | The Weeknd's Profile Picture On Instagram Takes Social Media By Surprise & Sparks A Trend

The Weeknd goes on to dance around the room, while his track plays in the background. He eventually interacts with the crowd, standing on a table and spraying champagne and sipping on other people's drinks. He then locks eyes with a young woman in the crown, who is the only one not wearing the mask, other than him. He gets the girl on stage, and the two can be seen grooving to the music which is when he takes out a gun from behind his back and makes the unmasked girl hold it to his head. The terrified young woman can be seen screaming before the screen fades out to black. When the video continues, he waves the gun around the room before holding it to his head, pulling the trigger, and confetti pours out from it. You can see the entire music video here.

Also Read | The Weeknd Shows Off His Well-decorated Christmassy House For Jingle Ball Performance

The Weeknd also took to Instagram to share a close-up picture of his altered face. The After Hours singer has around 27.1 million followers on Instagram and his close-up pictures received 2.3 million likes within a few hours of posting. His picture got mixed reactions from fans and followers. While some followers wrote about how his latest look creeped them out, others said that he looked a lot like Squidward. It isn't really confirmed whether the singer has gone under the knife or has put prosthetics on his face only for the video. You can see some of the comments here.

Also Read | The Weeknd Turns Up At American Music Awards Covered In Bandages And Bruises

Image Credits: The Weeknd Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.