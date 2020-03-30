Gigi Hadid Bakes Banana Muffins, Shares Recipe As A Part Of UNICEF's #UCANLEARN Drive

The whole world is currently observing a lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19. During such trying times, celebrities are trying to entertain their fans through social media. Recently, American supermodel, Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram story to post a banana muffin recipe as part of UNICEF's #UCANLEARN.

Gigi Hadid shares her recipe on how to cook Banana muffin

Gigi Hadid on her Instagram story posted a banana muffin recipe. Apparently she had been nominated by her model friend, Halima to take part in UNICEF's #UCANLEARN at home to encourage people to stay inside. The 24-year-old shared a detailed picture and description of the banana muffin recipe. She also wrote a caption saying, "@halima challenged me to @unicefusa's #UCANLEARN initiative, where we can all share something for someone else to learn at home during this unprecedented time!"

However, this is not the first time that Gigi Hadid took control of her kitchen. Apparently the model loves to cook and has a separate highlight of Instagram stories, "From My Kitchen", on her account dedicated to flaunt her amazing cooking skills. According to it she has cooked pasta, salads, baked birthday cakes, cupcakes and many more not only for herself but for her family as well. Here's a look at some of the other dishes prepared by Hadid:

