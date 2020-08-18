ITZY Reveals Teaser Of Behind-the-scenes Video Of MV 'Not Shy'; Watch Here

ITZY dropped the MV of Not Shy on August 17, 2020. The five-member girl group comprising of Lia, Ryujin, Yeji, Chaeryeong, Yuna showcased tough girl vibe in the music video. Earlier today, the group shared a glimpse of what went into the making of the MV Not Shy. ITZY’s members reportedly practised for hours before the actual filming. Here is everything you need to know about the video release-

ITZY teases behind the scene of MV Not Shy on YouTube

In the behind the scenes video, the preparation of the K-idols will be shown. Apart from that, the members will guide their fans through practice sessions and filming, outfit fitting, concept shots and more. The teaser of behind the scenes also showed the set and the locations where the music video was shot.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, the members revealed that the song Not Shy is significant of their personalities. The MV shows the girls in different avatars and it resembles their on-stage concepts. The MV is dynamic, with a 'mix of synergies' of the members. The lyrics establish on the 'strong girl' theme that the group is based on. According to the interview, it plays on the different characters of the girls.

Watch the teaser here of Not Shy

More about ITZY

The group is formed of Yeji, the leader of ITZY. She is also in-charge of rap and vocals. Then there is Lia, who is a vocalist and rapper in the group. Ryujin is the rapper, vocalist as well as the centre. The fourth member is Chaeryeong, in charge of vocals and dance and the fifth member is Yuna who is in charge of rap, dance as well as vocals.

The group first made its debut in 2019 with their album It'z Different and the lead single Dalla Dalla, which was reportedly loved by netizens. The latest MV by ITZY's members is Not Shy, which is a fun but powerful MV by the group, as per fans.

Watch Not Shy music video-

Some more videos of the girl group-

