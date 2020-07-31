IU's Ideal Man Is Yeo Jin Goo? Read About Her Guest Act On Latter's Show 'House On Wheels'

House On Wheels airs on tvN and the recent episode was a treat for the fans of Hotel Del Luna. The reality show which tells the tale of three men on a road trip across the country in their trailer-cum-house witnessed singer and actor IU as the latest guest. The original cast members include Sung Dong Il, Kim Hee Won, and Yeo Jin Goo who travel to several serene locations and discover newer adventures.

IU and Yeo Jin Goo on 'House on Wheels'

IU and Yeo Jin Goo starred as the lead in the 2019 drama Hotel Del Luna. The two are seen in the reality show together after a span of almost a year since the drama first aired. House on Wheels took a stop at Goyori Landing Field in Mungyeong region. The region is almost 150 kilometres away from Seoul, the capital of South Korea and home to adventures like paragliding, hiking and more. IU and Yeo Jin Goo also went on a paragliding adventure. The two glided side by side in the serene valleys of Mungyeong. Fans suggested the show’s episode was a fresh breath of air for people who supported the actors since Hotel Del Luna.

Throughout episode 7 of House on Wheels, Yeo Jin Goo was seen chopping, mixing and fixing a meal for the other three. None of the original cast members let IU work or shed a drop of sweat. IU, in turn, got a coffee mix for the cast members, which was apparently blended by her dad.

During the interactions on the show, Sung Dong-Il asked IU about her ideal preference in men. He made the question more interesting when he asked, out of the three men on the show who matched her preferences the most. IU replied rather instantly and said Jin Goo.

IU’s reply invited some witty reactions from Sung Dong II. He said, “I knew it, but how can you be so quick to respond?”, everyone broke out laughing after listening to his nagging. As per IU and Jin Goo’s conversation in House on Wheels, IU appeared on the show as Jin Goo made a personal request from his former co-star.

She revealed that Jin Goo is never the kind who will ask for a favour. The conversation got even more interesting when IU asked what he can say in return. Jin Goo said, “ If you ever want me to do you a favour I am ready to go overseas for you!”

P.O of Block B, who was also a cast member on Hotel Del Luna appeared on the show House on Wheels. The five of them travelled to a local stream and had some refreshing time in the water. Catch a glimpse of the latest episode here.

Jin Goo was IU's boyfriend in Hotel Del Luna's reel story

