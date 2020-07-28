Kim Soo-Hyun & Seo Ye Ji's 'It’s Okay To Not Be Okay's Key Mysteries To Unwrap Soon?

It’s Okay to Not be Okay airs twice every week and tells the tale of Moon Gang Tae and Go Moon Young. The two fall in love irrespective of the trauma and problems in each other’s life. Kim Soo-Hyun and Seo Ye Ji are essaying the lead roles respectively. In the drama Young is a children’s book author and Gang Tae is a health care worker. The two face several twists and turns and have just found love in each other until the halfway mark of the drama. As per reports, there are more episodes to go and the several mysteries to unfold in the second half.

Butterfly incident

Several fans have noticed that every time Moon Gang Tae’s brother Moon Sang Tae, essayed by Oh Jung Se, has a dream of being chased by the butterflies, the brothers move. He is the only person who has witnessed his mother’s death and the butterflies symbolize something related. However, it is yet to come out that what the butterflied mean. At the moment, the two brothers have moved back to Sungjin City, where it all started and it will be interesting to see what ignited the trauma.

Kim Soo-Hyun and Seo Ye Ji in It's Okay to Not be Okay

The basement

Go Moon Young’s trauma and her various dreams and sleep paralysis are related to the basement incident of her huge mansion. She is seen saying that her mother is dead. However, there are hints that her mother is alive. She even dreams of mysterious basement stains which do not have an explanation. She even recalls seeing someone in the basement the night of her mother’s disappearance.

Kim Soo-Hyun and Seo Ye Ji in It's Okay to Not be Okay

Clementine

Clementine song is another mysterious song that has left Go Moon Young’s father, Go Dae Hwan, in a daze. He reiterates that it is the song Go Moon Young’s mother sang for her. However, nobody knows the real meaning behind the song. The song has a deep connection to the mother who is missing for a long time.

A still of Seo Ye Ji

Gang Tae and Moon Young’s mothers

Gang Tae and Moon Young’s mothers are related by twisted fate if gone by the hints of the show. The childhood of the two is shown together, which can mean that the two grew up close to each other. The day of Gang Tae’s mother’s death and Young’s mother’s disappearance is aligned.

The above twists and mysteries are yet to be solved. The makers had revealed through a social media post the show will have shocking revelations. Does this mean that the peaceful love life of the two will be disrupted once again?

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay cast

