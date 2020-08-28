Jaden Smith's 'Falling For You' Ft. Justin Beiber Out Now, Fans Call It 'soft And Chill'

Jaden Smith and Justin Bieber recently released their new song together called Falling For You. The song has plain yet melodious beats with lyrics that talk about love. Jaden Smith also uploaded a visualizer video for the song and fans have loved the collaboration. Take a look:

Also Read | Will Smith & Jaden Smith have starred together in these movies; check out the list

Jaden Smith's new song with Justin Bieber

In the video, fans can see two young boys in a big field with a rainbow coloured convertible car. The video is on a loop and shows one boy filming, while another boy walking towards him and the video then starts again. The lyrics of the song are pretty plain and go something like this - 'I think I'm falling for you...If you don't call me I'll jump off the roof, Can you call me after school? (After school) I told her I wanna talk to you'. Fans have also loved the lyrics of the song.

Also Read | 'Expect Justin Bieber & Hailey to have a baby in 2021' says Dwayne Johnson

The collaboration comes years after the first song that the artists sang together was Never say never. Never say never was a song for the movie Karate Kid. Falling For You is co-produced by Trippy Summer Band and the lyrics are written by Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith with the help of other artists.

Also Read | Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin step out for dinner with friends in West Hollywood; See

Fans react to the song

Fans have loved the song and the song has received more than 8k likes. Many fans mentioned that Jaden was a very underrated artist while other fans mentioned they loved that Justin and Jaden collaborated on a song. Take a look at the comments fans left on the official YouTube video:

Also Read | Justin Bieber shares picture of 2-year-old half-sister Bay and it's all things adorable

Pic Credit: Jaden Smith's YouTube

Twitter reactions

Fans have showered the song with love on Twitter as well. Many mentioned that they were waiting for the song to release for a while now. One fan wrote - 'omg I love falling for you is so chill jadens voice is so captivating and I love justin trying new things' (sic) and another fan mentioned - 'FALLING FOR YOU IS OUT!!! it is so soft and catching i love it... jadens voice is nice and our angel voice is diamond... Justin has the best male voice for sure'. Take a look:

FALLING FOR YOU IS OUT!!!

it is so soft and catchingðŸ˜ i love it... jadens voice is nice and our angel voice is diamond... Justin has the best male voice for sureðŸ˜ðŸ˜ https://t.co/inu6tKeqQj — nazamart...â¤CHANGES♥ï¸ (@mlima75) August 28, 2020

omg I love falling for you is so chill jadens voice is so captivating and I love justin trying new things — lauraâ· (@drewspringday) August 28, 2020

okay im gonna listen falling for you and jadens whole album — eâ· (@onelifepjm) August 28, 2020

omg jadens new album ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ i'm in love with falling for you wtffff https://t.co/oR133AtkMn — babyâ·âœ¨ (@nickyionas) August 28, 2020

Promo Pic Credit: Jaden Smith's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.