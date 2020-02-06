Jaideep Sahni's Lyrics That Are Perfect To Express Your Love On Valentine's Day

Jaideep Sahni is one of the popular Bollywood lyricists to have penned down many soulful lyrics for the industry. He has also done screenwriting for movies like Chak De! India and Khosla Ka Ghosla!. Here is a list of songs written by Jaideep Sahni.

Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai

This song is from the movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi which starred Shah Rukh Khan and launched Anushka Sharma. Jaideep Sahni penned down the lyrics for this soulful number. He composed not only the male version of Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai but also the female version. The beautiful lyrics are all about finding God in one’s soulmate. The song is shot in different places of worship, probably trying to pass the message that ‘to love is divine’. This song is perfect for expressing love to one’s date on Valentine's Day. He also won the Guild Award for Best Lyrics for this song in 2010. Shreya Ghoshal and Roop Kumar Rathod lent their voice to this song whose music was composed by Salim-Sulaiman.

My Dil Goes Mmmm

Jaideep Sahni composed this song for the movie Salaam Namaste. The movie starred Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta. The movie is about pre-marriage pregnancy and how it affects the dynamics of a couple. The song is featured early in the movie when both the characters feel that they have fallen in love. Jaideep Sahni's lyrics lists the numerous weird and funny things they do and how because of this they fell in love even more. Shaan and Caralisa Monteiro lent their melodious voice to the song while the music composers were Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani.

Ishq Hua

Ishq Hua is from the movie Aaja Nachle. The movie has Madhuri Dixit as the lead and was also her comeback movie. This soulful song is one of the most romantic songs of Jaideep Sahni and is perfect for setting a romantic mood on Valentine's Day. In the movie, the song is picturised on how each character in the movie is falling in love with someone or rediscovering their love, as in the case of a married couple. The song was sung by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal while the music composers were Salim Merchant and Sulaiman.

