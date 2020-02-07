Aakash Chopra's Fear Reflects In His 'thanks But...' Reply To Jhulan Goswami's Challenge

Aakash Chopra was challenged by Jhulan Goswami, who is the veteran pacer of the Indian women's team to face her in the nets. Jhulan had asked whether Chopra would wish to play after she had posted a video where she can be seen displaying her speed and accuracy.

Jhulan Goswami challenges Aakash Chopra

The two-time World Cup finalist took to the micro-blogging site and posted a video of herself where she can be seen charging in to bowl at an express pace. Apart from the pace, she also gets her execution cent percent right as well as she uproots the off stump. The tall pacer then asked former Test batsman Aakash Chopra and ex-wicket-keeper batsman Deep Dasgupta whether they want to pad up and face her.

Meanwhile, Aakash Chopra complimented Jhulan Goswami but he did not accept the challenge. The cricketer-turned-commentator wrote 'Thanks but no thanks'. However, he told the star pacer that they will think of making it happen someday and also asked Jhulan what she had to say about the same.

Wow 😯 I mean...thanks but no thanks. 🤣 On a serious note—let’s make this happen someday. Maza aayega. What say? https://t.co/4lREmnDVeP — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 6, 2020

Even the fans came forward to give their opinions on this. Here's what they had to say.

I think @cricketaakash can accept this challenge. — हिमांशु शेखर (@ShekharHs) February 6, 2020

Chakdah Express 🚆🚆 keep going on like this 👍👍✌ — Dwaipayan Dey (@DwaipayanDey_06) February 6, 2020

Wicket is flying, that is very fast bowler dream bowler. — Durga prasad Reddy (@durgapp1) February 6, 2020

The illustrious career of Jhulan Goswami

Jhulan Goswami is an all-rounder and former captain of the Indian women's cricket team who has been the recipient of the Arjuna Award as well as the highly coveted Padma Shri for her innings in Indian cricket. She had led India to its first Test series triumph in England. She won the ICC Women's Player of the Year in 2007. Goswami is the leading wicket-taker (200) in the history of women's ODI cricket. She was a part of the Indian squad that had made it to two World Cup finals and 2005 and 2017 respectively where they had finished as the runners-up.