Thalapathy Vijay Is Back On The Sets Of 'Master' After Being Questioned By IT Officials

Thalapathy Vijay is currently in Neyveli near the coal mines for the shoot of his next flick Master. Reports now suggest that Income Tax officials interrupted the shoot and the filming was halted for some time. Thalapathy Vijay was questioned by the Income Tax officials.

The officials took him to question in his Chennai house for enquiry regarding some suspicious unaccounted transactions between Anbu Chelian and Vijay. According to reports, Thalapathy Vijay submitted all the related documents to the case. According to the reports, the investigation lasted for more than 24 hours and ended up with Thalapathy Vijay clearing the probe.

After the IT investigation, it has come to light that Vijay’s pay for Bigil was ₹30 crores. It is also found that the movie has reportedly earned more than ₹300 crores. According to the reports, after the questioning session with the IT department, actor Thalapathy Vijay is back on the sets of Master to continue the shoot.

Meanwhile, to complete the film on time, the director continued to film with other actors. Lokesh Kanagaraj filmed Master with Vijay Sethupathi and the rest of the cast in Vijay’s absence. Now that Thalapathy Vijay is back on the sets to complete the shoot, the crew and cast are very high on morale. According to reports, he was also given a grand reception in Neyveli on his return.

Thalapathy Vijay’s fans are also waiting for his official comments on the whole scenario. They are expecting a press conference from Thalapathy Vijay to explain the happenings and outcomes of the enquiry. Fans are also eager for Master’s audio launch and Vijay’s speech.

The actor is one of the biggest names in the Tamil industry. His fans all around the world have supported him on Twitter and other social media sites. The ace actor was last seen in Bigil.

