James Blunt's 'favour' Amid Artists Holding home-concerts During Lockdown Is Hilarious

Music

James Blunt had a 'favour' for his fans amid the mini-concerts during the COVID-19 lockdown. The 'You're Beautiful' singer did not want to join the bandwagon.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
James Blunt's 'favour' amid celeb mini-concerts during COVID-19 lockdown is hilarious

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced numerous citizens of the world to stay at home. Many of the celebrities too have resorted to self-isolation or self-quarantine to protect themselves from the contagious disease. However, the coronavirus scare has not been able to put on hold the display of their talents.

The stars have continued to entertain their fans with various interesting posts from home, and one of the highlights has been online ‘concerts’ hosted by numerous singers and musicians.

READ: Sonu Nigam Informs He's Stuck In Dubai, Will Hold Online Concert To Support Janta Curfew

However, James Blunt strictly wants to avoid that. The singer had a quirky take on the new trend, and quipped that he wanted to do a favour to all his fans by not performing a similar concert.

Here’s the post

Numerous artists like John Legend, Keith Urban, Coldplay, One Republic, Pink, Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello, Niall Horan, have performed online concerts, as the USA and other parts of the world face a lockdown amid the number of cases going up. Among Indian artists, Sonu Nigam also held an online concert on Janta Curfew day.

READ:Coronavirus Patient Attends Packed Rock Concert In New Zealand

Here are some that made headlines 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Chris played a mini gig at home earlier today on IG Live. @glblctzn @WHO @JohnLegend #TogetherAtHome

A post shared by Coldplay🌙☀️ (@coldplay) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

To make you feel my love 😍 rehearsals

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

 

READ:Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Mohammad Kaif Sweetly Shares He's 'locked Down' For 9 Years

Talking about the real concerts, James Blunt had one affected due to the coronavirus outbreak a few days ago. The You're Beautiful artist’s concert at Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg was empty due to the pandemic, with music lovers only able to enjoy it online. Blunt and his band had applauded themselves at the end of the concert.

READ:Chris Martin Holds Mini-concert For Fans Amid COVID-19 Outbreak, John Legend To Join Next

Image credit: AP

 

 

