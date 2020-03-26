James Blunt's 'favour' Amid Artists Holding home-concerts During Lockdown Is Hilarious

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced numerous citizens of the world to stay at home. Many of the celebrities too have resorted to self-isolation or self-quarantine to protect themselves from the contagious disease. However, the coronavirus scare has not been able to put on hold the display of their talents.

The stars have continued to entertain their fans with various interesting posts from home, and one of the highlights has been online ‘concerts’ hosted by numerous singers and musicians.

READ: Sonu Nigam Informs He's Stuck In Dubai, Will Hold Online Concert To Support Janta Curfew

However, James Blunt strictly wants to avoid that. The singer had a quirky take on the new trend, and quipped that he wanted to do a favour to all his fans by not performing a similar concert.

Here’s the post

During lockdown, while many other artists are doing mini-concerts from their homes, I thought I’d do you all a favour and not. — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 25, 2020

Numerous artists like John Legend, Keith Urban, Coldplay, One Republic, Pink, Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello, Niall Horan, have performed online concerts, as the USA and other parts of the world face a lockdown amid the number of cases going up. Among Indian artists, Sonu Nigam also held an online concert on Janta Curfew day.

READ:Coronavirus Patient Attends Packed Rock Concert In New Zealand

Here are some that made headlines

READ:Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Mohammad Kaif Sweetly Shares He's 'locked Down' For 9 Years

Talking about the real concerts, James Blunt had one affected due to the coronavirus outbreak a few days ago. The You're Beautiful artist’s concert at Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg was empty due to the pandemic, with music lovers only able to enjoy it online. Blunt and his band had applauded themselves at the end of the concert.

READ:Chris Martin Holds Mini-concert For Fans Amid COVID-19 Outbreak, John Legend To Join Next

Image credit: AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.