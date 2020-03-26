The Debate
The Debate
Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Mohammad Kaif Sweetly Shares He's 'locked Down' For 9 Years

Cricket News

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Mohammad Kaif sweetly shared that he's 'locked down' for 9 years along with a throwback picture with his wife on their anniversary

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Mohammad Kaif sweetly shares he's 'locked down' for 9 years

India is currently under a total lockdown as Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens to stay at home to protect themselves from COVID-19. Called for 21 days, there has been panic around it with several citizens indulging in panic buying, some worrying about expenses, daily wage workers being worried and more. However, there is also a different kind of ‘lockdown’, as Mohammad Kaif puts it, something he is happy to be put in for nine years.

Mohammad Kaif had a sweet but topical anniversary wish for his wife Pooja. The former Team India star shared a golden throwback picture with his Pooja and exulted over being ‘locked down’ for nine years. While the cricketer is known for that iconic partnership with Yuvraj Singh in that NatWest series final, and also with the southpaw during fielding, Kaif wrote his life’s ‘best partnership’ has been with Pooja.

Here’s the post:

Kaif married Pooja Yadav, a Noida-based journalist in 2011. They are parents to two kids, a son Kabir, who was born in 2012 and Eva, who was born in 2017.

Kaif is also known to regular share posts with his wife and children. Before the lockdown, the family had recently come out to thank the ‘warriors’ of the COVID-19 fight.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohammad Kaif (@mohammadkaif87) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohammad Kaif (@mohammadkaif87) on

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kaif, who representated India in over 100 ODIS and scored over 2700 runs, apart from his fielding skills, is the assitant coach of the Delhi Capitals franchise. However, the current season of the Indian Premier League is in a limbo, due to the COVID-19 situaion. The IPL, set to begin on March 30, was already pushed to April 15, and with the PM calling for a lockdown tilll April 14, the season is facing uncertainty.

