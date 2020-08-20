James Blunt Reveals How His 'carnivore Diet' In College Gave Him Symptoms Of Scurvy

James Blunt recently revealed that he was diagnosed with scurvy after he tried to have a carnivorous diet for two months straight. In a recent podcast with Jessie Ware, he said that he wanted to annoy his vegan friends in his college days and hence opted for the special diet. However, he quickly acted upon Vitamin C deficiency after he was told about the rising symptoms.

Singer James Blunt recently revealed a few details about his college days and how his sudden diet change affected his health gravely. In a recent interaction with Jesse Ware on her podcast called Table Manners, James Blunt shared a few college memories when he was a student at the University of Bristol. He said that he was studying Aerospace manufacturing engineering and sociology at the University of Bristol when the entire scurvy episode unfolded.

James Blunt said that on the engineering side of the college, there were 170 men and only 3 women. On the other hand, the sociology side of the population had a vice-versa scenario with 170 girls and only three boys. He continued speaking about how the women were mostly vegetarians or vegans. So, out of “principle”, he decided that he will become a carnivore and just went on to live on mince, some chicken, and some mayonnaise.

James Blunt revealed that it took him about six to eight weeks to get very unhealthy and eventually see a doctor. He added that the doctor told him how he had symptoms of scurvy, a Vitamin C deficiency disease whose early-stage symptoms include fatigue, inflammation in joints, bleeding gums, and muscular pain.

The 46-year-old singer indicated that he decided to make changes immediately. He said that he took it upon himself to drink orange juice every night. Due to the regular consumption, he almost developed acid reflux. Scurvy is a deficiency disease which can easily be cured with regular consumption of fruits and vegetables. The recent revelation by the You’re Beautiful singer has speard a joy amongst his vegan followers as they are loving the little anecdote and its point.

