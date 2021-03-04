Janet Jackson's Two-night Documentary To Simulcast On Lifetime And A&E

Legendary pop icon Janet Jackson will celebrate the 40th anniversary of her 1982 debut album with a four-hour documentary simulcast by Lifetime and A&E networks. The networks have announced that her four-hour documentary will be tentatively titled JANET and will be a "two night" special. The documentary is set for release in 2022 and is produced by Workerbee and Associated Entertainment Corporation. It will offer an intimate, honest and unfiltered look at one of the biggest icons in pop music as well as the highest-earning artist in the music industry.

According to Variety, filming of JANET has been going on for three years, which chronicles her personal and professional life. It will offer an intimate look behind the artist's life, through exclusive archival footage, never-before-seen home videos and celebrity interviews. It will follow Jackson and her family as they mourn the loss of her father Joseph, who passed away in 2018. JANET will also delve behind the singer's most well-known appearances, including her 2004 Super Bowl Half Time appearance with Justin Timberlake where she had an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction, which sparked a controversy that lasted for a decade. The documentary will also capture Janet's reaction to her brother Michael Jackson's death, as well as becoming a mother in later life. The two-night four-hour documentary is directed by Ben Hirsch, while Janet will exec produce with her brother Randy Jackson.

More about Janet Jackson's music

Janet Jackson was the youngest of the Jackson family, where she initially began her career in television with the show The Jacksons. After signing a recording contract with A&M Records in 1982, she became a worldwide pop icon with the release of her albums Control (1986) and Rhythm Nation 1814 (1989). Having sold over 100 million records since her multimillion contract with Virgin Records in 1991, Janet Jackson has emerged as one of the world's best-selling music artists of all time. She is well known for her singles; Nasty, Rhythm Nation, That's The Way Love Goes, Together Again and All for You.

Her Super-Bowl Half-Time performance with Justin Timberlake in 2004 was known as the most controversial televised events of all time. She also holds the record for the most consecutive top-ten entries on the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart by a female artist with 18 tracks. Jackson has been cited as a musical influence by several artists like Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, Kate Hudson, Selena Gomez and many other female artists over the years.

