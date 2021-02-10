Jannat Zubair And Mr. Faisu To Star In Ramji Gulati's Upcoming Song 'Carrom Ki Rani'

Jannat Zubair and Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh are all set to star in an upcoming music video. Titled Carrom Ki Rani, the song is sung by Ramji Gulati. Announcing the same, Jannat Zubair and Mr. Faisu took to their Instagram handles and shared the poster of their music video. Treating fans with the poster, they penned, "Get Ready To Fall in Love With Carrom Ki Rani". As mentioned on the poster, the music video of Carrom Ki Rani is slated to release on February 15, Monday.

In the poster shared by Jannat and Faisu, the stars posed with the singer, Ramji Gulati. Jannat was spotted sitting in the middle of Faisu and Ramji. Faisal Shaikh stunned in a casual white tee, clubbed with a sky blue bomber jacket and black pants. He also sported a pair of white sneakers. On the other hand, Jannat Zubair looks chic in her off-shoulder white top. She paired the crop top with pink sweatpants. She also wore a purple vogue cap.

As mentioned on the poster of Carrom Ki Rani, the music of the song is also created by Ramji Gulati. The lyrics are penned by Moody and Akkhar. The music video of this upcoming song is filmed by United White Flag. The stars also announced that Carrom Ki Rani will be released on Saregama India's official YouTube channel. Take a look at the first poster of Jannat Zubair and Mr. Faisu's upcoming music video.

Also Read | Mr Faisu and Ruhi Singh's upcoming action series 'Bang Baang' poster out now

'Carrom Ki Rani' poster

Also Read | Natalie Portman reveals working with only one older man who mentored her sans being creepy

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of the stars went gaga over the news. They seemed excited to see the pair back on screen together. One of the users wrote, "I just can't wait anymore for you guys", another added, "oo #fainat is back again with blast can't wait super excited". A fan commented, "The super hit trio is back again". Another fan comment read as "Ham sab tayar hai bas wait karna mushkil h thoda rani aur raja ko dwkhne ke liye" (all set but cant wait to see the queen and king). Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Faisal Shaikh Instagram comment section

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal describes what it feels like 'coming home' after a 'long day's shoot'

Also Read | Oscar 2021: India's 'Bittu' gets shortlisted for Live Action Short Film category

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.