Kajal Aggarwal Describes What It Feels Like 'coming Home' After A 'long Day's Shoot'

Kajal Aggarwal has lately been busy shooting for her upcoming projects to be released in 2021. On Feb 9, the actor took to her Instagram handle and revealed on her story what makes her happy after a long day's shoot. Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu said, "After a long day's shoot, there's nothing quite like coming home to a happy husband". She also posted an adorable picture with better-half Gautam Kitchlu. Check out Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram story below.

Kajal returns home to happy husband after long day's shoot

In the above Instagram picture, Kajal Aggarwal is seen with her husband, Gautam. She posed with her hands wrapped around his neck. Here, Kajal looks lovely in her rose-pink attire, on the other hand, Kajal Aggarwal's husband sported a grey checkered shirt, paired with grey denim pants. In this Instagram story, the Sardaar Gabbar Singh star also introduced the fans to the new addition to their house, their wine chiller.

Kajal Aggarwal's asthma

Recently, Kajal Aggarwal revealed that at the age of five she was diagnosed with bronchial Asthma. On Feb 9, the star took to her Instagram handle and shared her story with the fans. She remembered having major dietary restrictions and said, "Imagine a kid who had to steer clear of dairy and chocolate".

Kajal Aggarwal further added:

"And it’s not like it got any easier as I grew up. Every travel, winter, or every time I was exposed to any sort of dust or smoke, something that’s prevalent in our country, my symptoms flared up. In order to deal with such things in the best possible way, I started using inhalers. And I noticed a change almost instantly".

Further in her Instagram post, Kajal spread awareness about using the inhaler. She said, "there are millions of people in our country who need inhalers, but choose not to use them because of this very problem - social stigma". The star further added, "

There's nothing to be ashamed of when it comes to using an inhaler, privately or publicly".

