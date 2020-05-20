Jannat Zubair’s Latest 'Kuch Tum Kaho' Celebrates Bliss Of First Love; Watch Video

Television actor Jannat Zubair sure knows to keep her die-hard fans entertained even during the midst of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. After featuring in the song Ringtone opposite Sidharth Nigam, Jannat Zubair is now back with her new song titled Kuch Tum Kaho. Kuch Tum Kaho has been shot in Jannat Zubair's home and the actor has managed to keep the audience hooked with her endearing and chirpy screen presence.

The Jannat Zubair starrer track, Kuch Tum Kaho has been composed by Raghav Sachar

The track, Kuch Tum Kaho has been crooned by Jyotica Tangri. Kuch Tum Kaho is composed by Raghav Sachar and the lyrics have been composed by Rashmi Virag. Jannat Zubair's track celebrates the bliss and innocence of first love.

The soulful voice of Jyotica Tangri coupled with the heartfelt lyrics will make you miss your special someone amidst the lockdown. Jannat Zubair also took to her social media recently to share a glimpse of the track, Kuch Tum Kaho. Take a look at Jannat Zubair's post.

Jannat Zubair nails her performance as the lovestruck youngster in the track

However, it is Jannat Zubair's performance which adds volume to the music video. Her vivacious expressions and the captivating charm screams attention in the music video. Jannat can be seen amidst teddy bears, love letters, sketches, video calls which perfectly depict the romantic vibe of the song. The track may find a spot in your playlist if you want to set in Valentine's mood.

The Phulwa actor recently spoke to a leading entertainment portal about how she did not have many friends due to her work. She also stated that it was because she did not attend school regularly so it was hard to make genuine friends. Jannat revealed that she was a private student and added that she never even went to college.

The Kashi actor further stated that whatever friends she had made were the ones she met on the sets of her shows and they were mostly busy. So the actor could never create bonds with them and this lead to her parents became her best friends for life, she stated. According to Jannat, her parents always told her that they are there for her and she can tell them anything.

