Here's How Jannat Zubair Rahmani Spending Her Quarantine Time

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is an emerging face in the acting industry. Jannat entered the Indian television industry as a child artist, in the popular show, Phulwa. As years passed by, Jannat made her name in the adult category of the television industry too. She was seen making her Bollywood debut with the Rani Mukerji starrer Hitchki (2018), in a supporting role.

Apart from being an over-achiever in the acting world, Jannat is also an extremely well-known TikTok star. She is also an icon on the internet and has a huge fan following on Instagram, where her posts and pictures always attract a lot of attention from her fans. Jannat has also gained a lot of love from her fans for her style and fashion sense. Here’s how the TikTok star is spending her time in quarantine. Read ahead to know more-

Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s quarantine time

On the day of the Janta-Curfew, Jannat, like every other responsible citizen of the country, came together to join hands in order to appreciate the doctors and workers for saving our lives. Jannat is seen wearing a black top and high-waist white track pants. She has left her hair open and applied nude makeup. The actor made a post regarding the event, with a great patriotic caption.

Jannat, like the entire nation, cannot step outside the house. In such a case, the TikTok star has posted a throwback picture, with an extremely motivational caption. In the picture, Jannat is seen wearing a high-waist, knee-length sequin green and blue skirt, along with a blue shirt tucked in. She has left her hair open and applied nude makeup, with a winged eye-liner.

Jannat recently took-up 21 days learning challenge and is motivating the fans out there to do so. She is making sure that her fans do something productive in these 21 days. She is seen wearing a grey top in the video.

