Zac Efron Condemns His 'Baywatch' Look, Calls It 'stupid'

The High School Musical actor Zac Efron recently featured in an episode of Hot Ones with host Sean Evans. The star was seen opening about his career in Hollywood. Along with it, Zac Efron spoke about the body transformation he had to undergo to feature alongside Dwayne Johnson in the 2017 movie Baywatch.

Zac Efron said that it was an important time for him to perform in Baywatch. The actor realised that it was important when he did with the movie. He doesn’t ever want to be in that good shape again. It was so hard, admitted Zac Efron.

The High School Musical star said it felt like you are working with no wiggle room. He got things like water under his skin which worried the actor while he was making his six-pack into a four-pack. "Things like that are just stupid," the actor added.

Zac Efron also confessed that he is glad his physique made the movie look good. Further on, Zac also admitted that he would undergo body transformation again if the right project demanded it. The star was happy that his body transformation worked. He added that he is happy that it got him through it and he may do it again if it is something worthwhile.

The Baywatch star was also seen giving an important piece of advice to his fans saying that one should take care of their heart, and brain in order to be good. This is not the first time when Zac Efron explained how difficult it was for him to get in the perfect shape for Baywatch. The actor was previously seen talking about it in May 2019 on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

