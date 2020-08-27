IPL 2020: SRH Youngster Priyam Garg Shows Off Bhangra Moves In Hotel Room; Watch Video

Ahead of the IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been sharing updates on how the SRH squad has been spending their time in isolation. From Khaleel Ahmed’s magic tricks to Virat Singh’s balcony workout routine, SRH fans have been treated to a sneak peek into the cricketer’s lives ahead of the IPL 2020. In a similar video shared by SRH online, young cricketer Priyam Singh is seen showing off his dancing skills.

SRH share Priyam Garg Bhangra video

As part of the ‘SRH Quarantime’ series, the franchise took to social media to post a video of Priyam Garg dancing. In the video, Priyam Garg is seen doing the Bhangra from the confines of his hotel room. While the young cricketer is seeing enjoying himself as he shows off his dancing skills, the hit Punjabi song ‘Sip Sip’ by Jasmine Sandlas is playing in the background. Captioning the video in Telugu, SRH wrote that Priyam Garg is performing the much-loved dance form for the Orange Army.

After SRH shared the video, several fans took to social media to express their joy at seeing it. Fans praised SRH’s social media team for coming up with the fun series and keeping supporters entertained. Many fans also appealed to SRH to continue captioning the videos in Telugu, while others wished the team best of luck for the upcoming IPL 2020 campaign. Priyam Garg seems to be already following SRH captain David Warner's footsteps as off late, Warner has been posting videos online dancing on many Indian and English songs alike.

IPL 2020 will mark Priyam Garg's debut in the competition

Priyam Garg was one of the success stories to emerge out of the IPL 2020 auction. The cricketer who captained the U-19 team during the 2020 World Cup was bought by SRH for a whopping ₹1.9 crore. The 19-year-old has been one of the most promising cricketers to emerge in recent times and will be hoping to have a stellar debut season when the tournament kicks of later this year. The right-handed batsman is known for his technique and skill and will be hoping to play a crucial role for the David Warner- led SRH side in the IPL 2020.

In 12 first-class matches so far, Priyam Garg has scored 867 runs, with two centuries and two half-centuries to his name as well. Speaking to the media ahead of the IPL 2020, the SRH cricketer had said that he is looking forward to more opportunities. Talking about his game, Priyam Garg said that he is someone who can read the game pretty fast and that has been his strength. Sharing his future plans, Priyam Garg also admitted that his ultimate goal is to break into the senior side.

Image Courtesy: SRH Twitter handle